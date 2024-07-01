The Passing of Jim Wilson

We mourn the loss of a fellow colleague, friend, and longtime Borregan Jim Wilson, who has passed away this month.

The exact date has yet to be confirmed.

Jim Wilson served on many boards in Borrego Springs and has always been a fighter and advocate for the community. He will sorely be missed and our thoughts go out to his family at this time.

Sue Bosworth posted this message on Facebook on July 25:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Christmas Circle Community Park, it is with heavy hearts that we let the community know that Jim Wilson, one of the past board members of the Christmas Circle Community Park has passed away.

At one point in time, he became the board chair of the Christmas Circle Community Park, a job he had for 15 years. He worked diligently at fundraising for the Park, always making sure that things were well maintained for the many residents and visitors who use it. He was also involved with other organizations over the years has included: Chamber of Commerce Honorary Mayor; the Borrego Valley Endowment Fund, 15 years, including secretary and vice president; the Borrego Springs Community United Methodist Church Board of Trustees, president, 15 years; the Borrego Water District, Water Coalition and Advisory Committee, eight years; and the Road Runner Club Association, board of directors and president, for four years.

The American Flag is at half-mast in honor of Jim.

We thank Jim for all he did for the Christmas Circle Community Park and all he did for Borrego Springs."