Small Town, Big Awards

Local Coach Recognized by San Diego Padres

"It's such an honor that a coach from our small town can be honored in such a big way! It's wonderful to be recognized for doing something I love doing...I'm just trying to make a difference in the lives of our girls."

These are the words of Borrego Springs High School Girls' Basketball and Softball Coach Vanessa Rodarte after receiving the "Coach of the Week" award at the June 10 San Diego Padres vs. Oakland Athletics game at Petco Park. Seven other San Diego County coaches were also recognized during this annual event. Vanessa was honored for her outstanding coaching abilities by Padres' CEO Erik Greupner and Manager Mike Shildt.

In front of thousands, Vanessa accepted her award in her usual humble and unassuming manner.

Vanessa, a recent graduate of SDSU, is a former BSUSD student who excelled in sports and realized the difference sports can bring to the lives of our students here in Borrego. As one can see, there are few after school activities for our students in Borrego Springs – no coffee shops, no theaters, no arcades, no fast food restaurants, no hang outs. Sports create a safe and healthy after school activity for our students. Not only do sports help with self-esteem and confidence building, they require that students keep an acceptable Grade Point Average in order to play. This is a motivator for some to keep up their studies and grades.

Vanessa was nominated for this award by Borrego Springs High School's Athletic Head Coach Tim White, also our math teacher extraordinaire. He based Vanessa's nomination on her understanding of the struggle our students face and how she meets their needs both on and off the court. Vanessa plans out her SDSU schedule around her practices and games in both basketball and softball. She is there for her team's games, often making the long drive just in time for a practice or game.

Vanessa is dedicated to her girls' teams and is excited about the grants she has received for new basketball equipment such as the rebound machine for basketball and field improvements for softball. She states that the girls get better every year and it is so rewarding to see them in the same role she played many years ago....and often wearing the same jerseys as she wore!

Borrego Springs is honored to have Vanessa in our town and so proud of this young lady and the impact she is having on our community. She is now going for a Masters in her field – kinesiology. When I asked if this degree is the one that allows a person to run onto the field or court when an athlete is down and injured and her reply was a most definite "Yes."

Athletes, you are in good hands.