Welding Students Take Tour

BSUSD welding students visited AGC Apprenticeship in lakeside for a day of hands on learning in the building trades. They learned how to operate heavy equipment using state of the art simulators.

Jon from AGC talked about prevailing wage jobs and after completing the course how they place students with companies that are hiring.

It was a good day to see if these students are interested in the construction trade, they were able to ask questions to see if this was something they may be interested in after they graduate. Overall, it was a great day for this hands on field trip.

– Mike Kitten