BSUSD: Summer Meals

As part of its efforts to ensure kids have access to healthy meals during the summer months, Borrego Springs USD is pleased to announce its summer meal sites will be serving kids and teens. Starting on June 24, all kids and teens 18 and under can receive breakfast and lunch free of charge at the High School or Elementary School Campuses:

Breakfast – 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

& Lunch – 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Monday – Friday, June 24 – 28

Monday – Wednesday, July 1 – 3

Tuesday – Friday, July 9 – 12

Tuesday – Friday, July 16 – 19

Tuesday – Friday, July 22 – 26

Meals are available on site, to go or home delivery upon request - parents and caregivers may pick up meals for their children if desired, on the dates that meals are available. To request home delivery, please contact Cathy Paredes at: foodservices@bsusd.net or call 760-767-5357.

A Summer Program will be ongoing during these dates at the Elementary and Middle School Campuses. For kids who rely on school meals, summer can be the hungriest time of year, and hunger has short and long-term consequences for a child’s health, education and well-being. Making sure kids and teens have access to nutritious summer meals is especially important this summer.

The Summer Meals program is funded by the USDA and run by school districts and local organizations, and sites can be found throughout the community. We’re always happy to see you at Borrego Springs USD; if Borrego Springs is not convenient, there may be more convenient locations closer to you. Families can text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 and type in a zip code to find nearby summer meals sites, along with operating days and times. No application, registration or proof of residency or citizenship is required at sites.

Visit BSUSD.Net to learn more.