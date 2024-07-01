Dog: Olivia

In this section, we'd like to highlight Borrego's pets, our loyal and friendly companions. If you have a pet you'd like to showcase, please email: editorialsun@gmail.com with the subject line "Pets Corner"

Name: Olivia Willow

Owner(s): Elizabeth Newell

Breed: Yorkie/Chihuahua mix

Age: Nine-years-old

Things I do/like: Going for walks & to the puppy park. Loves to sit on laps (an ecumenical lap sitter).

Things I hate: Baths, the rain, and when the sprinklers come on when we are out walking

Favorite toys: Santa squeaky toy that I've had forever

Fun fact: Tiny but has the heart of a German Shepard when it comes to protecting my friends.