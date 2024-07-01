Dog: Butsi
Last updated 7/5/2024 at 12:45pm
In this section, we'd like to highlight Borrego's pets, our loyal and friendly companions. If you have a pet you'd like to showcase, please email: editorialsun@gmail.com with the subject line "Pets Corner"
Name: Butsi Lilac known as Bubu
Owner(s): Mike Rogers and Renate Nishio
Breed: Maltese
Age: Born on March 11, 2016
Things I do/like: Going to Christmas Circle and going boating
Things I hate: Listening and when mom gives me a bath
Favorite toys: Soup bones (has a collection)
Fun fact: Born in Lilac Valley on Lilac Road