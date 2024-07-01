RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Dog: Butsi

 

Last updated 7/5/2024 at 12:45pm

In this section, we'd like to highlight Borrego's pets, our loyal and friendly companions. If you have a pet you'd like to showcase, please email: editorialsun@gmail.com with the subject line "Pets Corner"

Name: Butsi Lilac known as Bubu

Owner(s): Mike Rogers and Renate Nishio

Breed: Maltese

Age: Born on March 11, 2016

Things I do/like: Going to Christmas Circle and going boating

Things I hate: Listening and when mom gives me a bath

Favorite toys: Soup bones (has a collection)

Fun fact: Born in Lilac Valley on Lilac Road

 
 

