Jan. 18, 1931 – April 23, 2024

Virginia Perrine was born Winona Virginia Yoder, on January 18, 1931, in Oak Park, Illinois, the eldest of four. She graduated from Ottawa University with a major in Phys Ed., in 1949.

She worked at the Ahwahnee Restaurant and Hotel in Yosemite as a waitress, where she met her future husband, Edward Marchell Perrine. He passed in 1994, after 50 years of marriage. They had three children: Winona, Hayden and Shawn. She has nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

She came to Borrego Springs in 1959, to work at The Palms. She moved her family here in 1964, working at Tommy's Chinese Quansat Hut and The Desert Club. As was a career waitress, she waited on several famous people who frequented the area in those days, including Milton Berle (Desert Club), as well as President Eisenhower at La Casa Del Zorro, bringing home several autographs for her children.

At the same time she always had side hustles: She was a door-to-door salesperson as the Fuller Brush woman, Mason Shoe saleslady, Current Card's, Amway Distributor, Tupperware and Avon Lady. She was celebrated as an Avon Lady for 50 years by the company, and continued for several more years, as well as decorated for service with Tupperware.

She became very involved in her community, offering her help in all sorts of areas. She participated in the Avon Breast Cancer three-day walk for 19 years, as well as the M.S. walk for seven years, raising funds for each locally, as well as working parade routes in nearby areas such as Brawley's Cattle Call, and Julian's Apple Days.

She also volunteered her time with the Anza Borrego Desert State Park, specifically the Colorado Desert Archaeology Society for over 20 years. She was known for her keen eye as a Site Steward, as she never missed an artifact or feature on the landscape. She posted flyers around town advertising activities for the annual Archaeology Weekend, and solicited items for their Silent Auction.

From the time she moved to Borrego Springs, she volunteered to help with the Borrego Springs Halloween Carnival at the elementary school. She enthusiastically solicited items for the Silent Auction, from businesses from Escondido to Brawley. Finding that she had a knack for this activity, she went on to acquire many valuable and interesting items that enlivened many auctions over the years.

She also volunteered at the food banks and the local Chamber of Commerce Sundowner's monthly get togethers. She loved Potlucks. She was recognized by the Soropomist Club, and served as Honorary Mayor for the local parade one year. I know there are many more things that could be added to this list. She passed peacefully in her sleep at 93, having lived a very full life. She will be missed by an entire community.

In place of flowers, please consider making a donation to Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, where she was a volunteer for two decades.

A celebration of life will be held in Borrego in the fall when it cools down.