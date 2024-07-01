Summer Hiking Safety

Hiking in the desert during the summer heat requires careful planning, skill, and preparation. While we recommend finding activities that do not require extensive amount of time outside in the heat, we do get asked what are "safe" temperatures to hike in often. "Safe" hiking temperatures can vary depending on individual tolerance, acclimatization, and preparedness. However, the following general guidelines can help determine the risk of the hiking conditions:

Below 80°F: This range is typically considered safe for most hikers, provided they are adequately prepared with the 10 essentials (see below).

80°F – 90°F: Caution is advised. Hikers should take extra precautions to stay hydrated, rest frequently in the shade, and monitor for signs of heat-related illnesses.

90°F – 100°F: High risk. It's crucial to take significant precautions such as carrying extra water, avoiding midday heat, wearing sun-protective clothing, and recognizing the early signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Above 100°F: Extremely dangerous. Hiking in these temperatures can quickly lead to heat-related illnesses, or death, even for experienced hikers. It's generally advised to avoid hiking during these conditions or to hike only during the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler.

Other factors to consider include:

Acclimatization: People accustomed to hot climates may tolerate higher temperatures better than those who are not.

Individual Health and Fitness: Personal health conditions and fitness levels can significantly impact how well someone handles heat.

Humidity: Higher humidity can make it feel hotter and reduce the body's ability to cool itself through sweating.

These temperature guidelines for safe hiking are based on general recommendations from various health and outdoor organizations, as well as common practices among experienced hikers. These are not strict rules, but rather general guidelines derived from understanding how the human body responds to heat and the risks associated with high temperatures.

What are the 10 essentials? According to the American Hiking Society, the 10 essentials below are recommended to be in your pack on every hike:

1. Appropriate Footwear: Happy feet make for pleasant hiking. Think about traction, support, and protection when selecting well-fitting shoes or boots.

2. Navigation: While phones and GPS units are handy, they aren't always reliable in the backcountry; consider carrying a paper map and compass as a backup and know how to use them.

3. Water (and a way to purify it): As a guideline, plan for half liter of water per hour in moderate temperatures/terrain (much more for the desert in summer). Carry enough water for your trip as there is not many places where you can find water in the Park. Consider adding electrolytes to your water when hiking in hot temperatures.

4. Food: Pack calorie-dense foods to help fuel your hike and carry an extra portion in case you are out longer than expected.

5. Rain Gear & Dry-Fast Layers: The weatherman is not always right. Dress in layers to adjust to changing weather and activity levels. Wear moisture-wicking cloths and carry a warm hat.

6. Safety Items (light, fire, and a whistle): Have means to start an emergency fire, signal for help, and see the trail and your map in the dark.

7. First Aid Kit: Supplies to treat illness or injury are only as helpful as your knowledge of how to use them. Take a class to gain the skills needed to administer first aid and CPR.

8. Knife or Multi-Tool: With countless uses, a multi-tool can help with gear repair and first aid.

9. Sun Protection: Sunscreen, sunglasses, and sun-protective clothing should be used in every season regardless of temperature or cloud cover.

10. Shelter Protection: from the elements in the event you are injured or stranded is necessary. A lightweight, inexpensive space blanket is a great option.