RH Construction Update

As of June 28, 2024:

Summer has arrived in Borrego Springs, bringing unwavering sunshine and high temperatures. The newly planted TifTuf bermudagrass is thriving in the warm conditions. Construction has proven to be swift and successful. The planting process is ahead of schedule and we are looking forward to green fairways. Sodding around the bunkers will conclude on Saturday, June 29. Planting on all 18 holes will be complete by Friday, July 5.

This week, holes 8 and 4 will be planted, while the remaining par threes (holes 5, 9, and 10) are being prepped for hydroseeding next week.

Holes 6 and 7 were the first to be planted during the week of May 13. The tees are scheduled for their first mow on Tuesday, July 2.

The Rams Hill team is also working on creating a MiniVerde bermudagrass nursery to aid in any necessary putting green repairs. Pictured below, the nursery will live between Holes 16 and 18. Phase 1 of this project introduced pure MiniVerde bermudagrass greens to Rams Hill Golf Club. In addition to repairs, the nursery will serve as a replacement agent for the surrounding edges of each green. Every year the green surrounds of each hole will be replaced with MiniVerde bermudagrass as the TifTiuf bermudagrass on the fairways can contaminate these areas.

Officially, half of the holes at Rams Hill Golf Club, specifically holes 1, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, and 18, have been planted through the hydroseeding process.

The first two holes planted, 6 and 7, have already shown considerable growth. The next step in the process is to begin rolling the fairways to prepare for mowing. This step is crucial for the germination of the TifTuf bermudagrass. Rolling the fairways, roughs, tees, and surrounds will create a smoother surface and ensure all of the stolons (stems of TifTuf bermudagrass) establish in the soil.

About TifTuf bermudagrass

Originally developed at The University of Georgia, TifTuf bermudagrass is specifically designed to be drought-tolerant, allowing Rams Hill to reduce water usage by up to 25% annually for maintaining the golf course.

TifTuf bermudagrass offers more than just Drought tolerance. It has been rigorously tested for high wear tolerance, making it ideal for both the climate and the high volume of golfers we expect to enjoy Rams Hill this season and beyond.