Rebel Ranch Named 32nd Senate District Nonprofit of the Year

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) is proud to announce Rebel Ranch as the 32nd Senate District Nonprofit of the Year.

Rebel Ranch, located in the City of Chino Hills, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of veterans, first responders, and children with physical or psychological disabilities through certified service dogs and Equine-Assisted Learning (EAL). They provide therapy dog visits, speaking engagements, community outreach, and all-inclusive events to promote mental health awareness and resources.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition," said David Harrison, CEO of Rebel Ranch. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work and the incredible support from our community. We remain committed to our mission of supporting and uplifting those in need. We appreciate Senator Seyarto seeing our dedication to the cause of promoting independence for our participants which is elevated by our use of EAL in tandem with our service dogs."

Senator Seyarto praised Rebel Ranch for its exceptional contributions to the community. "Rebel Ranch exemplifies the spirit of service and dedication that is the hallmark of our district. Their innovative programs and unwavering commitment to mental health and well-being are truly inspiring. Their work with Veterans and first responders is particularly commendable, providing much-needed support and resources to those who have served our country."

Rebel Ranch's organization is committed to promoting mental health awareness and providing resources for individuals to improve their mental well-being. We strive to create a safe and supportive environment where individuals can openly discuss their struggles and receive the necessary support and guidance to lead fulfilling lives.

The organization is a safe environment has created a community which offers respect, inclusiveness, and empowerment. Rebel Ranch recognizes the importance of prioritizing mental health as a community by developing programs encouraging acceptance and supporting a path to healing. The organization deploys certified therapy dogs at schools, nursing homes, and government facilities to comfort others and spread the message of self-care. They host weekly support groups for community members, giving them a safe place to connect with others, and host quarterly All-Abilities events so families with special needs children can enjoy themselves in a safe environment and experience holidays on a ranch.