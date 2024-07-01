One Year: CalFire Provides Change

It has officially been one year since the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District transitioned into CalFire San Diego County Fire Protection District, with the transition taking place on July 1, 2023.

The SDCFPD is managed and staffed under a contract with the state’s Department of Cal Fire, who are making good on its promise to deliver fire protection, emergency medical services, and ambulance transportation in Borrego Springs and major improvements.

Support for Borrego Springs joining the San Diego County Fire Protection District was initiated by a community-led effort, ensuring a stable, better future for our fire department, firefighters and paramedics.

“After months of research and dialogue with Chief Tony Mecham and other County fire officials, and BSFPD Captain John Hardcastle, the County offer of adding $7.2 million to the district’s budget; adding personnel to Cal Fire membership; purchasing new medical equipment along with replacements for a fire engine, and two new ambulances, as well as replacing the outdated fire department building, without raising taxes, was an offer the Borrego Fire District Board could not practically refuse.” Borrego Sun, August 2022.

Mecham, who led the county’s response to Borrego’s interest in joining the regional fire district and ultimate membership in the SDCFPD, stated the whole process was extremely smooth, without any obstacles from either the county, regarding the new station’s budget to LAFCO approval.

With this transition, it included welcoming 14 Borrego Springs firefighters to the CAL FIRE/San Diego Fire team. This also guaranteed the jobs of the crew and offered better pay, benefits and training. San Diego County Fire appointed a Desert Battalion Chief to lead the Borrego Fire station and added a new fire engine, paramedic ambulance and a third firefighter on the engine to ensure equitable daily staffing.

Additionally, the team has begun renovating both the fire station and an aging department administration building while considering options for the timing and location of a new fire station.

“Ensuring that Borrego Springs has the best possible fire and medical services is crucial for the safety and well-being of our residents,” said Supervisor Jim Desmond. “This transition has significantly enhanced our community’s emergency response capabilities, and I’m proud of the progress we’ve made.”

Supervisor Desmond added that this has undoubtedly benefitted Borrego Springs, fostering a more robust and healthier future for everyone.”

The Board of Supervisors unanimously approved Supervisor Jim Desmond’s request to dissolve the Borrego Springs Fire Protection District (BSFPD) and transfer it to the San Diego County Fire Protection District back in October 2022.

The transition was quite concerning for some, as they expressed their worries centered around protecting existing crews, and their future. Every person who wanted to stay with the station and transition into the SDCFPD/Cal Fire had the option to do so. The state’s employees are among the highest paid in the nation, and by becoming employees of Cal Fire through the transfer, Borrego’s loyal and long-term fire teams received a substantial raise in both their paychecks and morale. Additionally, the number of personnel on duty is being increased, thanks to a change in state law to three or four paramedics assigned to an ambulance.

“County Fire and CalFire remain committed to serving and safeguarding the people of Borrego Springs and protecting the property and resources across San Diego County and the State,” Mecham said. “Our ongoing efforts include plans to replace the fire station, ensuring continued long-term improvements in the community.”

County Fire works to provide comprehensive fire protection and emergency medical services effectively and efficiently across more than 1.5 million acres of unincorporated San Diego County.