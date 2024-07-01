Fudge Owners Take Over

A leap of faith into a new adventure...

After an opportunity presented itself to the Fifes, they stepped toward that direction and are now building a legacy of their own in Borrego Springs.

Jeremy and Sarah Fife are the new owners of Bighorn Fudge aka The Fudge Factory.

Back in March, the Fifes closed the deal with former owners Lee and Andi Bosworth, who were nothing but happy to hand over the reins of the business.

"After thoughtful consideration, we decided to take the leap and begin this new adventure. It was a big step because we still had our business on the other side of the country that we needed to sell, but in the end, everything worked out perfectly," Jeremy and Sarah Fife said.

Lee and Andi Bosworth said they know the Fifes want to continue the traditions of The Fudge Factory and added, "They also have some exciting new ideas which we think you will love. We wish them a long, happy and prosperous career in Borrego."

However, after hearing about the Bighorn Fudge Co. being sold, many wondered how the new owners will continue what the Bosworths built, wondering what is to come of the ever so-loved shop down Palm Canyon Drive.

First and foremost, Jeremy and Sarah assure that the name of the shop "Bighorn Fudge" will not change. However, there are plans to revamp the interior, which will provide a new feel good energy that all will certainly love.

"Our mission is to create a welcoming and relaxing environment for our customers where they can enjoy quality products," they said. "Our vision is to create an experience where customers can take their time and look at all of the goodies and retail products we will be offering. We are really excited about the new interior and hope everyone likes it as much as we do."

Who are the new owners?

Jeremy and Sarah have been married for 23 years.

Jeremy, an England native, came to the U.S. when he was about five-years-old. He became a naturalized citizen at age 17 and joined the U. S. Airforce at age 18, where he spent seven and a half years. He was a flight medic and is a veteran of Desert Shield / Desert Storm. After leaving the Air Force, he considered medical school but decided to be a salesman instead. He worked for a gift and novelty company where he eventually worked his way up to VP of sales and marketing.

Sarah grew up in the Midwest but lived most of her adult life in Texas and California. They are both business people at heart and have a strong drive for entrepreneurship. Sarah has over 20 years of experience working in leadership roles at a Fortune 500 company. She has a bachelor of science in management and completed a master's degree in psychology last year.

Together, they have owned several businesses over the years, including a painting/remodeling business, commercial dog and horse boarding facility, and now Bighorn Fudge.

"We enjoy the autonomy, flexibility, and rewards that come from small business ownership."

Most recently, the Fifes managed Cool Spring Farm, a commercial dog boarding and training facility, where Jeremy managed the day-to-day operations, and Sarah managed the digital/social media and administrative side of the business. They still plan to continue with training and the training consulting side, only with private sessions.

What brought them to Borrego Springs?

Being a military brat, Jeremy has lived in a lot of places, but his fondest memories as a child are of those in the high desert of San Bernardino County.

So, once they found Borrego and started coming here, they quickly knew it was the place for them. Sarah, in particular, has always loved the desert. For her, there is nothing more peaceful than being surrounded by nature. They also love the proximity to San Diego, where they've lived for 10 years.

When asked about what they like best about Borrego, they said that's a tough choice because there's so much to like.

"We love the winter climate and the weekly farmer's market in season. It's a small town with a small-town feel, which we really like. We also love all of the restaurants. We've met so many friendly and welcoming folks."

Sarah is trying to get all of our friends and family to move here. She thinks it is the perfect place, especially for retirees.

So, why purchase Bighorn Fudge?

In addition to strong business acumen, Sarah is a creative who enjoys baking and creating. She has always wanted a shop like Bighorn Fudge, so when this opportunity presented itself, they decided to explore further. And eventually, they took the steps to purchasing the shop.

Sarah is most excited about continuing the tradition of creating delicious, fresh, hand-crafted fudge. We also see this as an opportunity to meet and get to know the good people of Borrego, as well as meet people from all over the world who come to visit this magical little town.

Currently in the works at Bighorn Fudge, the Fifes have been working hard repainting the inside. In addition, they will be making interior furniture changes, window treatments, display additions and removal, and an overall decorative overhaul. Further, they are updating/changing the POS system, which should facilitate quicker transactions and streamline the order process.

What will be offered at Bighorn Fudge?

"We, of course, will continue to offer Fudge, Ice Cream, Coffee/Espresso, and many other items folks have come to expect. However, we also hope to add a case for refrigerated /cooled desserts such as cupcakes, cakes, cheesecakes, and others," the Fifes said. "We are also looking at and developing daily, weekly, and monthly specials. Further, there will be a strong focus on general merchandise, Candy, Honey – with several ancillary items, home décor and artwork, and some indoor seating."

Their website is still under construction and redevelopment, but should be up and running by early fall.

Bighorn Fudge is closed for the summer. At this time, the reopening date for the season is to be decided. Updates can be found via social media and store signage very soon.