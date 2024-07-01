Distress at Santiago Estates

Santiago Estates residents were quite disconcerted, after power went out on July 6.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m., a loud boom pierced through homes at the mobile home park in Borrego Springs. A resident quickly looked out of their home and saw flames coming out of the ground, in what seemed to be an electrical issue, and called 911 right away.

The fire department immediately arrived on the scene to diffuse the situation.

Temperatures were already nearing the 90s, leaving many residents in distress, as they housed young children and elderly family members.

Red Cross assisted some residents in need by providing limited resources and power to charge necessary devices.

Power for some residents were restored the next day, while others were not so lucky.

Three large generators were provided, giving power to some of the residents homes who were still out. For others, Santiago Estates managed to assist in placing them in hotel rooms.

On July 9, part of Santiago Estates was out of power once again, losing power in the early morning at about 3 a.m.

A generator managed to power those units without power for the time being until it was restored.

SDG&E has not released a statement in regards to what initially caused for the underground electrical wires to be on fire or what the next steps are to ensure this does not happen in again.