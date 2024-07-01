Determination of Passion Radiating in Borrego

Meta Skin Studios in Borrego Springs welcomed its newest esthetician in May, and she is quite the familiar face.

Brianna Del Bono, Borrego Springs resident and 2022 graduate of Borrego Springs High School, is just 20-years-old, but don't let the age fool or discourage you.

Brianna exemplifies diligence, devotion and indignation, while reflecting the utmost precision and care in her expertise of work, on top of balancing a social life with family and friends.

Despite having an interest in skincare and skin health growing up, she never saw it as a career path to begin with. Beauty school wasn't necessarily in the lineup for Brianna.

After graduating high school, she went to college to pursue nursing, and learned she wanted more than that, realizing this was not the path for her.

"After many attempts, I ended up unenrolling from college and applying to beauty school," she shared.

And once she started, she didn't look back and within six months, she found the fuel for her drive.

Del Bono began her esthetics journey in November 2023 at Bellus Academy in Poway, finishing in April 2024 and becoming a licensed esthetician.

"My passion for learning kicked in and I wanted to be the best that I could be in this field. When I figured out that my spark was ignited by this course of education, I knew that I made the right decision."

Behind the scenes, Brianna said she really had to learn how to keep her work space clean and safe, while providing superlative treatment for her clients.

"There's a lot that goes on behind the scenes during a facial and making sure that it's still pleasant for my client. So multitasking was a bit of a challenge for me at the start, but eventually I found my groove," she said.

"I love making people happy and also feel and look their best in their skin, and I feel like I can do this through aesthetics. It's never a bad feeling having your client leave content with a glowy face. Also it never feels like work if it is something I truly love to do."

But what makes her different from other estheticians?

"I have a unique familiarity with Borrego Springs and its community. I'm a professional who creates a relaxing environment while focusing on results on your specific skin concerns. I only want what's best for my clients, and I work as hard as I can to achieve that."

At this time, Brianna offers two wonderful facials. The "Glow" facial which uses all Meta Skin products and an LED treatment. The other facial is the Transformation facial. This facial is a custom facial specific to skin concerns. This treatment includes Korean treatments, LED, and microcurrent. She also offer various waxing services.

"Not only am I pampering you with a facial but also assisting in skin health and nourishing your skin to be as healthy as possible," she said.

Along her esthetics journey, she hopes to achieve a few goals along the way with a goal that'll take her back to school.

"I would say my main one is perfecting the art in esthetics then going back to school to get my nursing degree to become a licensed cosmetic injector."

What brought her back home?

With the sparse job market, Brianna felt the stress begin to rise with the lack of hiring opportunities.

But one day, at just the right time, things began to fall into place.

Brianna received a text from Nicole Mandallaz from Meta Skin Studios, who had mentioned that she heard through the grapevine that she was in beauty school, about to graduate. From there, asked if Brianna would be interested in an esthetician position at Meta Skin Studios.

"I was so grateful for this moment, it felt like all my prayers were answered. I think that weekend, I had met with her and began my training," she said. "It also felt like a full circle moment because I remember briefly meeting Nicole at a Miss Borrego event in 2022 at a Sundowner, and we talked about skincare and esthetics, but my path was still nursing at the time. Now here I am."

Owner Juliet Tierney was pleased to have Brianna join Meta Skin Studio, noting she is a "very talented esthetician" and "with her, we're able to offer a wider selection of services now."

Meta Skin Studio is located at The Mall, 583 Palm Canyon Drive Borrego Springs. The shop is currently open by appointment only in July and August as they continue making upgrades in the studio.

Meta Skin Studios is now run by Juliet Tierney, who took over the business from Nicole on May 1. At this time, the shop consists of Brianna, Juliet and her husband Mark, as well as new massage therapist Mikela.

To make an appointment at Meta Skin Studio, visit metaskinstudio.com or call 760-278-3212. You can also contact CEO Juliet, at juliet@metaskinstudios.com.

And as a reminder, Brianna says to, "Always wear sunscreen!"