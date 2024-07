Photo courtesy of Matt Danskine, who was able to capture the car on fire. Fire crews were on the scene to contain the fire.

A car was on fire Tuesday, July 23 at the corner of Foursome and Tilting T in Borrego Springs.

The fire department quickly responded to blaze, containing the fire before it spread onto any vegetation or nearby residential areas.

The driver of the vehicle was not on the scene and has not been named.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.