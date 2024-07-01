RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Borrego Springs Music Festival Summer Music Classes

 

Last updated 7/7/2024 at 10:15am

Borrego Springs Music Festival kicked off its free summer music program for students Wednesday June 19.

Fifteen enthusiastic students showed up with many staying for multiple classes. Guitar class was the most popular. Ukulele, keyboard, digital recording and singing were also offered. Students started off a little shy but by the end of the day were singing out and doing choreography like pros. July hours will be Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. We have added drums beginning at 6 p.m.

We owe a big thank you to Martha Deichler for always being accommodating and finding space in the busy Resource Center for us. All classes are free of charge, and we encourage all Borrego students who are interested in music to attend. July classes will be rearranged to work around Basic's summer school schedule.

Updates will be posted at the Resource Center and on Facebook. We also want to thank all our generous donors and people who gave us instruments. You are making a difference in a young person's life.

The hope is the momentum from summer music classes will carry us forward into the next school year. Classes for adults are on the horizon for next season.

You can help by visiting our website borregospringsmusicfestival.com email borregospringmusicfestival@hotmail.com or Call or text Denis 760-803-2483 or Kelley 760-550-1559 to get involved.

Thank you!

– Borrego Springs Music Festival

 
