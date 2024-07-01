RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Borregans Fighting Fire

 

Last updated 7/17/2024 at 8:35am

Photo Courtesy of Rusty Sexton

Two local recent high school Borregans were spotted assisting on the Lake Fire in Santa Barbara.

Wesley Sexton and Jonathan Garcia, alongside their Oak Grove crew 6 were hard at work.

 
Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 332-9416 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
