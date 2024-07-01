BASIC Celebrates Its 27th Year of Giving Scholarships to Borregans

Front center, Barbara Coates, who has served as BASIC's president for many years. To the left, Eddie Rivera, BASIC's Mentorship Officer. Alongside future scholars: Evelyn Arambula Arias, MacKennzie Bautista, Angela Carmona, Yair Fuentes, Angela Fregoso, Rigoberto Garcia, Jonathan Garcia, Miriam Hernandez, Astrid Lopez, Isabella Magdaleno, Xiomara Perez, Victor Rodarte, Pedro Rodriguez, Mariana Torres, Brody White and Daniela Zuniga.

2024 is BASIC's 27th year of awarding scholarships to Borregans who wish to further their education! This year, BASIC will award $86,150 to 46 Borregans – 16 new high school graduates; 25 BASIC scholars continuing their studies in a vocational school, a community college or a four-year college/university; and five scholars who will continue their studies in post-graduate programs.

Sixteen students who graduated from Borrego Springs High School (BSHS) this year will receive BASIC's start-school scholarships: Evelyn Arambula Arias, MacKennzie Bautista, Angela Carmona, Yair Fuentes, Angela Fregoso, Rigoberto Garcia, Jonathan Garcia, Miriam Hernandez, Astrid Lopez, Isabella Magdaleno, Xiomara Perez, Victor Rodarte, Pedro Rodriguez, Mariana Torres, Brody White and Daniela Zuniga. The photograph shows many of them at the BSHS Awards night celebration (See photo on the right).

Twenty-five current BASIC scholars are continuing their education and will receive BASIC's stay-in-school scholarships: Isabel Arteaga, Brianna Del Bono, Nicole Del Bono, Daniela Carmona, Juan Fuerte, C. Greyson Levens, Maria Manzano, Brian Martinez, Julio Medina, David Hernandez Mendoza, Cesar Ochoa, Jimena Ochoa, Ashanty Rangel, Brian Fuerte Rangel, Jose Rangel, Dylan Rodriguez, Natalia Carmona Rojas, Jennifer Sencion, Hannah Strate, Laurynn Strate, Maria Arias Torres, Joselynn Troncoso, Lorenzo Vilches, Angel Vilchis and Naylea Villarreal.

The five scholars who will continue their education even beyond earning their bachelors' degrees are: Chanel Barron, Michelle Delgadillo, Edward Rivera, Vanessa Rodarte, and Lisa Salcido.

Recipients of Named Scholarships

In addition to receiving a BASIC's stay-in-school Scholarship, many of our current scholars will also receive one or more named scholarships. These scholarships are established by BASIC donors and the amounts are generally set by the donors. There are two types of named scholarships: those for academic excellence and those supporting students earning their degrees in specific fields. Many of our named scholarships are made in memory of loved ones.

Recipients of named scholarships for academic excellence are:

Chanel Barron, Daniela Carmona, Jimena Ochoa, Edward Rivera, Dylan Rodriguez, Hannah Strate and Maria Arias Torres will receive the Joanne and Richard Ingwall Scholarship for having a grade point average (GPA) equal to or greater than 3.67 (close to all A's)

Juan Fuerte, Julio Medina, Brian Fuerte Rangel, Lisa Salcido, Laurynn Strate and Angel Vilchis will receive the Joann and David (in memory) Stang Scholarship for achieving GPAs between 3.33 and 3.66.

Recipients of named scholarships for specific fields of study are:

The Sandra Angle Memorial Scholarship for a student planning a career as an educator: Michelle Delgadillo

The Richard and Rosemary Fausel Scholarship for a student pursuing studies in science, mathematics or engineering: Lorenzo Vilches

The Jon Gilbert Memorial Scholarship for a student pursuing studies in engineering: Lorenzo Vilches

The Jerry R. Goldsmith Memorial Scholarship for a student pursuing a career in healthcare or science: Daniela Carmona

The Paula Matthews and Mark Remy Scholarship for a student studying the environment and sustainability challenges: Nicole Del Bono

The Jim McFarland Memorial Scholarship for students studying vocational or technical subjects: Briana Del Bono and Cesar Ochoa

The Don Nicholas Memorial Scholarship for students planning careers as an educator: Michelle Delgadillo and Lisa Salcido

The Dr. Edith A. Schmitt Memorial Scholarship for students planning careers in nursing/medical fields: Chanel Barron and Naylea Villarreal

The Bill Wright Memorial Scholarship for students pursuing careers in business: Juan Fuerte, Brian Martinez, Dylan Rodriguez and Joselynn Troncoso

In its 26-year-long history of awarding scholarships to Borregans, BASIC has made 508 awards totaling $734,000. Borrego Springs may be a little town, but, together, we support educating our children. As the saying goes, it takes a village!

All this is possible because of the generosity of our community supporting our annual Fall donation drives and events such as the 2024 Murder Mystery Dinner and the 2024 Circle of Art. If you would like to support our community by contributing to the education of our youth, please visit our website at http://www.borregobasic.org and donate! Or mail a check to BASIC, PO Box 1914, Borrego Springs CA 92004

BASIC's Board of Directors thanks YOU!

– Angela Cassidy, Barbara Coates, Ken Collard, Martha Deichler, Richard Fausel, Sharon Goldsmith, Joanne Ingwall, Urmi Ray, Joann Stang, Mary Watkins