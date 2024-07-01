RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"THANK YOU!"

 

I would love to thank the Borrego Springs Community for coming together for us after losing our home and belongings in a tragic fire. You all have been so amazing and we are humbled, overwhelmed and blessed to have you in our lives.

I seriously don’t know what we would have done without all of you or how we would have gotten through this without you. We are settling into our new home and we wish to give thanks to our good friend, Kathy Pratt, for helping us as well as the Borrego Springs Ministers Association and all of you who have helped us with donations of money and resources. And the help is still coming in!

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

– Pammy, Johnny and Jonathan

 
