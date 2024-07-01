RSS

"Such A Shame"

 

Last updated 6/28/2024 at 10:20am



I drive down Palm Canyon Road multiple times each day and I’m saddened to see the palms that the community planted along the north side of the road dying. I feel this is symbolic of Borrego Springs itself.

So many times, good ideas are presented, and in some cases, implemented, but most simply wither and die. Here could have been some beautiful palms on our main street existing in our harsh climate and reality. It appears they’re not getting any outside help. It appears they must survive on their own. Summer is here. What will be the outcome? How did it come to this? Does this community step up and support these palms or do we just let them wither and die? Is this a harbinger for Borrego Springs itself?

David Leibert

– Borrego Springs, California

 
