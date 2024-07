I went to the Desert Pantry to buy some dinner, and saw a New York steak for $5, bought that, some broccoli organic speaks for $1.80, and a potato to bake for $.50 cents. Went home to grill the steak and cooked the vegetables. It was a great steak dinner for $7.50, what good value and such a delicious meal!

Bill Turner

– Part-Time Borrego Springs, California Resident