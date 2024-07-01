Mail Transparency Bill Signed into Law

Senator Kelly Seyarto (R-Murrieta) is proud to announce that SB 1096 on transparent mail labeling has been signed into law.

SB 1096 will require all physical mail solicitations to be labeled on the outside of the envelope, clearly stating that it is a solicitation and the recipient is not required to make a payment or take any other action in response.

“This bill is an important fix for consumer protection,” said Senator Seyarto. “Mail solicitations have started looking like bills and official state mail, confusing many consumers. This especially affects our seniors, who are the most likely demographic to fall for mail scams and inadvertently pay something they were not required to.”

SB 1096 passed through the Senate and Assembly with bipartisan support and no opposition.

