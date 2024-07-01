Julian Celebrates the Fourth

It was certainly a great day to celebrate the Nation's birthday at Julian's Fourth of July Parade. With the sun shining down on the small town, it was nice to see the community come together.

This parade is said to be the "best little small-town parade in America," especially for the Fourth of July.

This year's theme for the parade was, "Soar Like An Eagle," honoring Julian Union High School District, who serves as the Grand Marshal of the 2024 parade.

The celebration commemorated the Nation's birthday, and saluted the men and women who have served to make our country great, both domestically and abroad.

Prior to the celebration, the parade committee once again decorated the town beautifully with festive bunting and flags all along Main Street.

For more than 22 years, Julian residents, friends and parade lovers from all over have lined up at on the town's Main Street to wave their flags, cheer the marching bands, salute the Marine Color Guard, and carry a giant American Flag down the thoroughfare.

Many of the pre-parade activities was enjoyed by all with performances at three different stages, history with the Julian Doves & Desperados, George Washington and rendering honors, and the pie eating contest. The sidewalks began to fill with enthusiastic parade viewers in their best spirited attire celebrating the day in Julian.

Kicking off the parade was the highly anticipated annual flyover with vintage bi-planes gracing the skies, showing off fun tricks for the crowd. Once again, as the National Anthem played, over 150 volunteers carried the American Flag down Main Street.

Festival go-ers cheered and applauded the variety of close to 70 floats, which featured Julian businesses, bands from local schools, Gold Drum and Bugle Corps Miss Julian, Miss Teen Julian, Miss Borrego Springs, Merchant of the Year, Grand Marshal Julian High School and football team, and a crowd favorite, the Marine Corps Color Guard and Marine Band of San Diego.

For more information on donating, entering the parade or joining the Julian Parade Committee, visit http://www.JulianParade.com.