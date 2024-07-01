Celebrate Our Nation's Birthday in Julian!

Julian’s Fourth of July theme this year is “Soar Like An Eagle,” honoring Julian Union High School District, who serves as the Grand Marshal of the 2024 parade. Celebrate and learn about this cherished school and its history in the community.

A bit of JUHSD history

- Cuyamaca Union High School District was organized in 1891. It opened for business in 1892 and changed its name to Julian Union High School District in 1918.

- Cuyamaca Union High School District was the second high school district in San Diego County. It opened with 11 students with Mr. Walter McClean as the first principal.

- In 43 years from 1892-1935, the Julian Union High School District had 15 principals for an average tenure of less than 3 years. Mr. Ray Redding set a record by serving 29 years from 1935 to 1964.

The parade goes down Downtown Main Street from Julian High School to Frank Lane Park, lasting about one hour. And includes antique cars, vintage tractors, belly dancers, World War 2 Submariners, car clubs, beautiful horses and a variety of entries to complete a fun well rounded hometown parade.

For more than 21 years, Julian residents, their friends and parade lovers from all over have lined up at on the town’s main street to wave their flags, cheer the marching bands, salute the Marine Color Guard, and carry a giant American Flag down the thoroughfare. Bands include:

- Bands from local schools

- Gold Drum and Bugle Corps

- Mariachi Continental de San Diego

Past dignitaries include: Sally Snipes, The Historical Society, Jim Mazzone, the first person to organize the Julian Parade;

Other dignitaries include: Veterans from the American Legion; and Miss Julian and her court.

Here is a tentative schedule of the day’s events:

- 9:30 a.m. – Pre-parade activities begin with patriotic music performances and a welcome plus few announcements.

- 9:35 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. – Guests will be treated to a variety of musical performances and a western reenactment by the Julian Doves & Desperados.

- 10:55 a.m. – Two Pie Eating Contests: Five adults and five ids. Participants will be invited to sign-up at the main stage, starting at 10 a.m.

- 11:10 a.m. to 11:55 a.m. – Musical performances, History with George Washington and rendering honors.

Noon – Enjoy watching a fly-over of vintage airplanes and he National Anthem will be played. The parade begins as soon as the National Anthem is completed and the enormous American Flag has been carried, by the audience, down Main Street. Those who want to participate in carrying the flag, should meet at the corner of C and Main Streets.

Spend the day enjoying the parade and the events that surround it:

The historic quilt show put on by the Julian Women’s Club as well as a raffle for a one of a kind quilt designed by the queen of quilt making, Eleanor Burns.

A mouth watering, barbecue and dance for $15 and children under 6 free. Put on by the American Legion, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Live music until 8 p.m.

The merchants will be open after the parade in order for some great shopping and eating.

Things to know: The Julian parade is very popular so it is suggested that you arrive early to catch the pre-parade activities starting at 10 a.m. Some parade “goers“ set out chairs the night before to enable them to get a good place.

Main Street closes to traffic at 9 a.m. Follow directions to the nearest parking lot. FREE Public toilets are available at the bank parking lot and behind the town hall.

Support next years parade

Every year, they have annually designed, cotton, commemorative 4th of July t-shirts on sale. Look for the three locations along the parade route and at select vendors in town. 100% of ALL proceeds go toward next year’s parade!

Sample expenses every year are:

* Staging and Sound

* Bathrooms and Trash Removal

* Bands and Carts

* Flags and Flyover

* Banners and Program

* Police and Permits

The parade is supported by 100% donations and the staff is 100% volunteer. The Julian 4th of July Parade Committee is a recognized 501(c)(4) organization. All donations over $100 get recognized in the program handed out on July 4th.

Donation are welcome anytime. You can donate online: https://julianparade.com/annual-auction/ or mail to:

4th of July Parade

PO Box 777

Julian, California 92036