SDG&E Tips, Save on Energy

As an extended heat wave enters the region and blankets the Southwest, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is offering tips to help local residents keep their home cool while also saving on their energy bill.

Tips to Stay Cool

Take the heat out of the kitchen by cooking outside.

Opt for recipes that don’t require the oven or stove which can raise the temperature by 10 degrees.

Use a ceiling or portable fan instead of an air conditioner when possible.

Run the AC early in the morning to pre-cool your home.

Close blinds, shades or drapes to block out the sun’s heat.

Tips to Save on Energy Bill

Check pricing plan options: Being on the right energy plan can add up to real savings on energy bills. Visit sdge.com/MyAccount for all energy plan options.

Whenever possible, run large appliances, such as washers and dryers in the morning or late at night to avoid on-peak pricing between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. Energy demand peaks during those hours and so does the cost of electricity.

Replace dirty air filters as they make the air conditioner work harder – use more energy – to circulate air.

Switch off electronic devices such as computers and gaming consoles when not in use. Electronics in standby mode still draw power. Use a power strip to power down devices and appliances at one time.