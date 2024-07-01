Borrego Days Parade

October 19 - 20

Reminder: The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce 58th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival and Parade will be held from October 19 – 20.

The Parade theme this year will be, “Celebrating Our Local Veterans” Honor. Respect. Freedom. The parade committee will be working closely with the Borrego Springs American Legion Post 853 to honor the area’s oldest local veterans along with all veterans.

So let’s rally together to make the Festival and Parade another success! Consider volunteering in the various committees, or sign up to participate.

Contact the Chamber of Commerce at 760-767-5555.