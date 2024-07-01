RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Borrego Days Parade

October 19 - 20

 

Last updated 7/7/2024 at 8:10am



Reminder: The Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce 58th Annual Borrego Days Desert Festival and Parade will be held from October 19 – 20.

The Parade theme this year will be, “Celebrating Our Local Veterans” Honor. Respect. Freedom. The parade committee will be working closely with the Borrego Springs American Legion Post 853 to honor the area’s oldest local veterans along with all veterans.

So let’s rally together to make the Festival and Parade another success! Consider volunteering in the various committees, or sign up to participate.

Contact the Chamber of Commerce at 760-767-5555.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 332-9416 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2024 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2024 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 07/18/2024 02:04