RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Summer House is at THOBS West Gallery through August

 

Last updated 7/16/2024 at 11am



The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery has transformed to Summer House a collection of mid century furnishings, accessories, fashion and fine art. Summer House is available for viewing Friday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Monday – Thursday by appointment. Stop by this summer sometime. Located at El Patio, 624 Palm Canyon Drive.

For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 332-9416 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2024 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2024 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 07/24/2024 15:45