Summer House is at THOBS West Gallery through August

The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery has transformed to Summer House a collection of mid century furnishings, accessories, fashion and fine art. Summer House is available for viewing Friday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Monday – Thursday by appointment. Stop by this summer sometime. Located at El Patio, 624 Palm Canyon Drive.

For more information, contact 760-443-3300 or email houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net.