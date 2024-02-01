SDG&E Climate Credit

If you’re looking for your climate credit for this month or next month, you’ll have to wait just a tad bit longer.

In 2023, the CPUC temporarily authorized SDG&E to distribute the gas and electric Climate Credits in February, March and October. Beginning in 2024, the gas and electric California Climate Credits will revert to the original April and October distribution.

Changing the distribution months does not change the total value of the climate credits you receive in a year. The gas credit amount is $58.98 (distributed in April), and the electric credit amount is $78.22 (distributed in April and October)

As part of California’s efforts to fight climate change, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) approved the California Climate Credit for eligible utility customers.

This credit is from the California Cap-and-Trade Program, which requires power plants, fuel providers, and large industrial facilities that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution allowances. The credit on your bill is designed to help utility customers during the transition to a low-carbon future.

The credits are typically distributed twice a year, and they represent customers’ share of the benefits from the state’s program and provide consumers with an increased opportunity to invest in energy-saving products during the transition to a low-carbon future.

You don’t need to do anything to receive the credit – it’s automatically applied to your bill. The amounts vary among energy providers.

SDG&E does not set the commodity price for natural gas. Instead, natural gas commodity prices are determined by national and regional markets.

SDG&E buys natural gas in those markets on behalf of residential and small business customers, and the cost of buying that gas is billed to those customers with no markup, meaning SDG&E does not profit from the movement of gas commodity prices.

Under the federally funded Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), about $10 million is available to help San Diego Gas & Electric customers who are past due on their bill payments. Individuals and families who qualify for LIHEAP can potentially receive assistance ranging from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars depending on their income, household size and past-due balance.

In 2023, SDG&E residential customers who have both gas and electric service saw a total of about $104 in bill credit on their February and March SDG&E statements, following the decision made by the CPUC to move up the timing of two of three scheduled installments of California Climate Credit to provide winter bill relief.

Additional Ways You Can Save Energy and Money

Sign Up for Bill Assistance

SDG&E also offers bill assistance programs for those that may need help paying their bill. You can explore options by visiting the assistance page and see if you are eligible for a monthly discount, energy efficiency improvements, or use certain medical devices and need help.

Sign Up for Level Pay

You can have a more predictable energy bill simply by signing up for our Level Pay Plan. It automatically evens out the monthly highs and lows so your energy bills are more consistent.

Enroll in a Demand Response Program

Check out the Demand Response Programs that can help you save money while saving energy. You can choose to participate with SDG&E or a third party provider.