Quakes Shake San Diego County

A series of earthquakes struck near El Centro, rattling areas of San Diego County. The 4.8 magnitude – the initial and largest – earthquake was recorded after 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 12.

It was 2.3 miles north of Imperial and was about 11 miles deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Shortly after, a 4.5 magnitude aftershock was recorded at 12:42 a.m. and centered 1.2 miles northwest of El Centro with a depth of nine miles, USGS reports.

Nearly two dozen additional quakes were set off, most ranging in magnitude from about 2.5 to 4.8. The latest to strike, a magnitude 2.5, was reported by USGS near the 8 Freeway just after 9:30 a.m.

These are the result of “an active earthquake swarm,” said Stephen DeLong, a supervisory research geologist with the USGS. “It is likely happening on the southern San Jacinto fault, where there are several active faults in this area, which can be considered to be near the southern end of the San Andreas fault system.”

The first earthquake triggered the Shake Alert system as it was initially detected as a magnitude 5.0, sending out notifications to the cell phones of those living in around the epicenter.

Those residing in Ocotillo Wells and Salton City felt slight rattles. While many of those in Borrego Springs, did not feel the shaking, but did receive the notification.

Some San Diego County residents also reported experiencing some light tremors, stating the quakes went on all night.

No damage or injuries have been reported.