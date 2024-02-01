Flower Watch

Last updated 2/22/2024 at 10:01am

As of press time, February 13, these plants were flowering in the Henderson Canyon Road Flower Fields (North side, 2.1 miles east of Di Giorgio Road x Henderson Canyon Road intersection, 1.1 mile east of Borrego Valley Road x Henderson Canyon Road intersection):

Showy flowers that jump out at you:

Desert Lily (Hesperocallis undulata) Obvious white lilies on a stalk. Be sure to smell!

Desert Sand Verbena (Abronia villosa var. villosa) Purple, low-growing clusters.

Desert Sunflower (Geraea canescens) Tall sunflowers with gold centers.

Dune Evening Primrose (Oenothera deltoides subsp. deltoides) Big, white, low-growing beauties.

Gray Desert Sunflower (Helianthus petiolaris subsp. canescens) Tall sunflowers with dark centers.

Spectacle Pod (Dithyrea californica) Short, white, 4-petaled clusters.

Small flowers or more limited current blooms:

Desert Pincushion (Chaenactis stevioides) White medium flowers – just beginning to flower.

Gold-colored Blazing Star species (Mentzelia sp.) Golden small single flowers.

Hairy Podded Pepper Grass (Lepidium lasiocarpum subsp. lasiocarpum) Tiny white flowers in clusters.

Narrow Leaf Cryptantha (Johnstonella angustifolia) Small white flower clusters.

Ribbed Cryptantha (Johnstonella costata) Tiny white flowers in clusters.

Two Seeded Milkvetch (Astragalus didymocarpus var. dispermus) Tiny leaves with tiny purple flowers.

White Mallow (Eremalche exilis) Charismatic-shaped leaves and small white flowers.

With warmer temperatures approaching, the flowers will multiply.

To see what these flowers look like before you head out, search on this site:BorregoWildflowers.org