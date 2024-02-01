First Measles Case Reported

The first case of measles this year in San Diego County has been confirmed in a 1-year-old resident who had recently traveled overseas, the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency announced Friday.

The last confirmed measles case in the County was in 2019, when two cases were reported, one an unvaccinated infant and the other a vaccinated person who had contact with the child.

The unimmunized infant is currently hospitalized, but may have exposed others at the following locations:

Super China Buffett, 7984 La Mesa Blvd, La Mesa, California 91942, on the following dates and times: 01/28/24 from 01:30PM to 05:00PM.

Hilton Head County Park, 1605 Hilton Head Road, El Cajon, California 92019, on the following dates and times: 01/28/24 from 03:00PM to 05:00 PM.

Grossmont Pediatrics, 6942 University Ave A, La Mesa, California 91942, on the following dates and times: 01/31/24 from 09:00AM to 12:30PM and 02:00PM to 05:00PM.

Rady Children’s Emergency Department, 3020 Children’s Way, 1st Floor San Diego, California 92123, on the following dates and times: 02/01/24 from 09:20AM to 04:30PM.

County Epidemiology Program staff members are working with Grossmont Pediatrics and Rady Children’s Hospital to identify and follow up with patients and staff. In addition, management at Super China Buffet has been contacted to identify and follow up with staff who may have been exposed. County staff will determine if individuals at the above locations have been vaccinated and their potential for developing measles.

“Measles is a very contagious disease that can be spread easily by coughing, sneezing, or being in the same room with an infected person,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “Anyone who was at any of the specific locations and at the dates and times listed above should watch for symptoms and call their health care provider if they show any signs of the disease.”

People with symptoms are asked to call their doctor’s office in advance, rather than visit an office directly, so that infection control measures may be activated to prevent exposure to others.

Measles develops seven to 21 days after exposure. Early symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. The distinctive red rash usually appears one to four days after early symptoms appear. A person is considered contagious four days before and four days after the rash appears. The rash typically begins on the face and head, then proceeds downward and outward to the hands and feet. It fades in the same order it began, from head to feet.

“The best way to prevent measles is by getting the measles vaccine,” said Wooten. “With measles outbreaks occurring in several countries, it is very important that all international travelers get vaccinated. Infants between 6 and 12 months of age who travel should get one dose, and travelers over 12 months of age should get two doses at least four weeks apart.”

Complications from measles are more common in children younger than 5 years old and adults 20 years and older. Complications can include diarrhea, ear infection, and pneumonia. Death can occur from severe complications and the risk is higher among younger children and adults. There is no treatment for measles. Bed rest, fluids, and fever control are recommended. People with complications may need treatment for their specific problems.

For more information about measles, other vaccine-preventable diseases and the shots that protect against them, please call the HHSA Immunization Branch at 866-358-2966 or visit the website at http://www.sdiz.org.

– Cassie N. Saunders, County of San Diego Communications Office