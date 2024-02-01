Drop Boxes Now Open, Got Your Ballot?

Registered voters can now return their mail ballot for the March Presidential Primary Election to any one of 146 official ballot drop boxes located around the county.

Mail ballots for the County's 1.9 million registered voters were expected to arrive the week of Feb. 5. The official ballot packet will also include an "I Voted" sticker. If you have not yet registered, the deadline to register in person, by mail and online is Tuesday, Feb. 20.

What do the Registrar's official ballot drop boxes look like?

The Registrar's official ballot drop boxes are red, white and blue and feature the Registrar's logo along with the County seal. All boxes are labeled "Official Ballot Drop Box" and made from high grade, heavy gauge stainless steel.

Each official ballot drop box is designed to prevent physical damage and unauthorized access to mail ballots. The boxes feature double-locking access doors, anti-pry door jambs and other anti-theft construction measures. The Registrar's ballot retrieval team is responsible for collecting ballots inside the box.

Remember to sign and date your return ballot envelope. You must sign your return envelope for your vote to count.

Voters who return their ballot through the U.S. Postal Service can track it by signing up for "Where's My Ballot?"

How do I return my ballot to an official ballot drop box?

Mark your ballot, seal your completed ballot inside your return envelope, date and sign your name on the return envelope, and return it in the mail or to one of the Registrar's official ballot drop boxes around the county. Remember, your signature is required for your vote to count.

Out of the 146 official ballot drop boxes, 103 are located outdoors and are open 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on the final day of voting, March 5. Forty-three are located indoors and only available when the facility is open. Check the location list or the locator tool for each facility's hours of operation before heading out to return your ballot.

On the final day of voting, March 5, all of the Registrar's official ballot drop box locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How do I vote in person?

Early voting began on Feb. 5 at the Registrar of Voters office located on the County Operations Center campus in Kearny Mesa. Hours run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, the Registrar's office will be closed Monday, Feb. 19 in observance of Presidents Day. Due to major construction at the County Operations Center, those who wish to visit the Registrar's office are encouraged to allow for extra time to find parking.

If you prefer to vote in-person, 39 vote centers will open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Saturday, Feb. 24.

Can I vote early (before Election Day) in person? Yes.

When is the first day I can vote early in person and the last day? It varies. Check with your local election office.

Is there an ID requirement? If so, what is an acceptable form of ID? No. ID is not required for early voting, except for some first-time voters.

Election Day Voting

Can I register and cast my ballot on the same day? Yes.

Is there an ID requirement? If so, what is an acceptable form of ID? No. ID is not required to vote on Election Day, except for some first-time voters.

Can I register to vote when I cast my ballot on Election Day? Yes.

Is online voter registration available? Yes.

Do I need to be registered with a party to vote in my primary election? No.

Can I change my party affiliation? Yes. Online, by mail, or in person, by Tuesday, Feb. 20. Voters who miss this deadline can conditionally change their party registration using same-day voter registration during early voting and on Election Day.

On Saturday, March 2, an additional 179 vote centers will open for a total of 218. The locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 4. On the final day of voting, March 5, all vote centers and official ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Registrar encourages voters to take advantage of the convenience of voting by mail. You can vote from home and return your ballot through the mail – no postage needed – or to any of the Registrar's official ballot drop boxes starting Tuesday, Feb. 6 through the final day of voting Tuesday, March 5. Avoid long lines by taking advantage of the early voting. You have the option of casting your ballot at any vote center around the county.

You can find an official ballot drop box or vote center near you inside your voter information pamphlet, or you can look it up online at sdvote.com.

If you plan to vote for president, the Registrar urges voters to review each political party's rules.

Learn more about voting in the March presidential primary at sdvote.com, or call (858) 565-5800 or toll free at (800) 696-0136.