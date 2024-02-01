Downpour Continues

In the months of January and February, the state of California has seen a tremendous amount of rainfall, along with snow in multiple areas, causing a heinous line of damages.

The cities of Los Angeles and San Diego received a significant number of rain, estimated at 11 inches and six inches, respectively.

A tornado warning was also issued in San Diego County with a spout spotted in El Cajon.

Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for eight counties in Southern California including San Diego earlier this month. The move came as a series of winter storms began impacting much of the state with high winds, damaging rain, and heavy snowfall.

The emergency proclamation included provisions authorizing a California National Guard response, if necessary, facilitation of unemployment benefits for impacted residents, and it allowed out-of-state contractors and utilities to help repair storm damage.

Snow impacted parts of the state, including nearby Julian, who closed its school for the day, as well as Mt. Laguna, Pine Valley, Big Bear, and Idyllwild.

Julian had a covering of snow Feb. 8 with the sunrise highway closed because of it. The snow melted quickly, and by the weekend, was gone, but many people enjoyed the wintery atmosphere.

Montezuma Valley Road was also closed for nearly half a day due to the snow and ice at the top in Ranchita.

In San Diego and Los Angeles counties, residents and visitors alike found their cars and homes were being swept with debris as waters rose quickly throughout the city. Many are blaming the unpreparedness of the city and the lack of attention to the drainage system.

Residents are encouraged to visit AlertSanDiego.org for information on what to do during an emergency, download the SD Emergency app to receive alerts, follow the County on social media and pay attention to emergency information and instructions regarding flooding.

More rain and snow is expected to arrive over the state in the coming weeks, and is said to be a record rainfall. So make sure to be prepared!