Borrego Sun - Since 1949

By Martha Deichler
BSUSD School-Community Liaison 

Borrego High School Graduate Needs Our Help

GoFundMe hopes to raise funds for a prosthetic hand

 

Briem Cole, Borrego Springs High School Class of 2023, tragically lost his left hand in an off-roading accident two weeks ago. Friends and family are raising funds via a GoFundMe account for a prosthesis for Briem.

Many know Briem as the tall, handsome young man from Jamaica with a smile as big as Texas. He worked as a busser in Carlee's as well as a Rams Hill golf course cart attendant.

His life has been altered drastically and he and his doctors are working to find him the appropriate and affordable prosthesis. If you would like to assist Briem in this effort, please support him via his GoFundMe account below or send a check to Borrego Springs Rotary (501c3), PO Box 1593, Borrego Springs, CA 92004.

Briem and his family thank you very much!

GoFundMe account:

http://bit.ly/BriemCole

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2024 Borrego Sun, Inc.

