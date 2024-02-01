RSS

February Fun Mixer

 

Last updated 2/15/2024 at 12:30pm



Don’t miss the Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce February Fun Mixer on Thursday Feb. 22, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Palm Canyon Hotel & RV Resort Saloon & Patio. There will be small bites & fun! For those looking for libations with a brain teaser twist, the bar will be open to purchase thirst quenchers! Don’t miss the raffle prizes and surprises. Cash only, non-members are $10 per person. Members, contact the Chamber if you do not know your member level.

Remember to include all attendee names when you RSVP! RSVP to borregochamberdirector@gmail.com or call 760-767-5555 by Feb. 19, noon.

