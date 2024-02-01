Community Coffee with Carl DeMaio

Reform California is hosting a series of free events in neighborhoods in San Diego County to make voting easier, fun and secure on Sunday Feb. 18, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Christmas Circle. This event will be moderated by Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California. Have your questions on any item on the ballot or any topic of concern answered. PLUS: Meet a number of candidates running for office in the area, pick up lawn signs and door hangers, and learn how you can get more involved in the campaigns as a volunteer.