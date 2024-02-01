RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Community Coffee with Carl DeMaio

 

Last updated 2/15/2024 at 12:30pm



Reform California is hosting a series of free events in neighborhoods in San Diego County to make voting easier, fun and secure on Sunday Feb. 18, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Christmas Circle. This event will be moderated by Carl DeMaio, Chairman of Reform California. Have your questions on any item on the ballot or any topic of concern answered. PLUS: Meet a number of candidates running for office in the area, pick up lawn signs and door hangers, and learn how you can get more involved in the campaigns as a volunteer.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2024 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2024 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 02/27/2024 15:04