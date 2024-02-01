Bring Your Own Bowl Lunch & Performance Series

St. Barnabas Episcopal Church – 2680 Country Club Road Borrego Springs, California 92004

Grab some culture and some lunch at the BYOB (Bring Your Own Bowl) concert and soup series. An eclectic season is in store for you to hear friends (and friends of friends) perform the lively arts in this acoustically-splendid space. Afterward, enjoy a simple lunch of soup and bread on the patio.

Take a break from your hectic winter season every Wednesday in February and March. Doors open at 11:45 am. Performances begin at noon and last 30 minutes. Bring a favorite soup bowl (we have extras available). A donation of $5 is suggested. Funds collected will support St. Barnabas’s mission in the Borrego Valley.

February 7 – Sherry Harapat and Dick Helvig, vocals and piano, performing their and your faves

February 14 – Beth Chafey-Hon, violin, and Jan Naragon, piano, light classical selections

February 21 – Borrego’s Flute Ensemble – between one and five flutes! Don’t miss this!

February 28 – Sing along with Jef and Scotty from Sentimental Journeys, vocals and guitars

March 6 – Keyboard duets on piano and organ with Charles von Gunten and Dick Helvig

March 13 – Steve Hunter, solo piano, shares a history of New Orleans piano music

March 20 – Singer-songwriter Matt Bosson performs original country/rock

March 27 – One-act play, Food for Thought, by Kathleen Maule Holen – readers’ theatre premiere

(Programs subject to change without notice.)