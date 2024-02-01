RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

ARTTALK with Arthur Golding

 

Last updated 2/15/2024 at 12:30pm



Join The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery’s ARTTALK with artist Arthur Golding on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. Golding will be discussing his exhibition Luminous: The gradient prints of Arthur Golding inspiration, motivation, process and printing methods. His exhibition continues through Sunday February 25 at The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery. Located at El Patio, 624 Palm Canyon Drive. For more information, contact houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net or call 760-443-3300.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2024 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2024 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser