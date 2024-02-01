ARTTALK with Arthur Golding

Join The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery’s ARTTALK with artist Arthur Golding on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 3 p.m. Golding will be discussing his exhibition Luminous: The gradient prints of Arthur Golding inspiration, motivation, process and printing methods. His exhibition continues through Sunday February 25 at The House of Borrego Springs West Gallery. Located at El Patio, 624 Palm Canyon Drive. For more information, contact houseofborregosprs@sbcglobal.net or call 760-443-3300.