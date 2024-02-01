Basic Assistance to Students in the Community (BASIC) will hold its Annual Circle of Art Show and Sale Fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday March 16 and 17, at Christmas Circle in Borrego Springs. This juried fine arts show and sale is free to the public and features more than 50 exhibitors; the chosen artists exhibit quality paintings and artworks representing a variety of media including oil and watercolors, photography, sculpture, ceramics, pottery, weaving, and jewelry. All proceeds from the sale support our Borrego youth by providing grants, scholarships, and programs. For further information, please visit: http://www.borregobasic.org/circle-of-art.