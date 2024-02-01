RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Circle of Art

 

Last updated 2/15/2024 at 12:17pm



Basic Assistance to Students in the Community (BASIC) will hold its Annual Circle of Art Show and Sale Fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday March 16 and 17, at Christmas Circle in Borrego Springs. This juried fine arts show and sale is free to the public and features more than 50 exhibitors; the chosen artists exhibit quality paintings and artworks representing a variety of media including oil and watercolors, photography, sculpture, ceramics, pottery, weaving, and jewelry. All proceeds from the sale support our Borrego youth by providing grants, scholarships, and programs. For further information, please visit: http://www.borregobasic.org/circle-of-art.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2024 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2024 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 02/27/2024 13:56