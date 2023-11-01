Youth and Seniors Center Leader, Board Member Barb Stephenson Retires

The Borrego Springs Youth and Seniors Center Board of Directors lost a stalwart member when Treasurer Barb Stephenson announced that she was stepping down and relocating back to her home town in Washington State.

Barb joined the Board back in 2018 and brought a large set of skills and experience with her. Working closely with Executive Director Leslie Greathouse, she helped with an overhaul of the company’s financial statements and documents, and worked to help with a transition to a new Certified Public Accounting firm.

During her career, Barb was a very high achiever, spending 15 years in the banking business, the last six as a branch manager in Seattle.

Subsequently, Barb served as the Executive Director for the Kitsap County (Washington) United Way, one of the largest charitable organizations in the area.

In another highlight to her distinguished career, Barb also served as the Kitsap County (Washington)Treasurer, an elected position to which she won re-election.

During her time in Borrego Springs, Barb and her husband John were co-chairs of the RoadRunner Club Association’s Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser for eight years. That fundraiser has been the single largest source of funding to the Youth and Seniors Center during that time.

The Board and staff of the Youth and Seniors will sorely miss Barb’s leadership, hard work and dedication to the highest principles of ethical standards and charitable giving.

Thank you Barb, and we wish you and John all the best!

– Borrego SpringsYouth and Seniors Center