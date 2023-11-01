Wildlife: Fact of Borrego Springs

Wildlife is a fact of life in Borrego Springs; and, one that most enjoy. However, occasionally residents run into situations from injured to dead animals and don’t know where to seek help. For information on the San Diego County Services regarding wildlife call: 619-236-2341: Call 911, 24/7 for animal-related emergencies if life is endangered. For example, if you hit a deer or other large animal.

What to do for help with wildlife? The county will respond when a wild creature is posing an immediate threat to humans or other animals; if the animal is sick or injured, too young to survive on its own or trapped; or if the wild animal is a rabies vector (raccoons, skunks, bats, foxes or coyotes, for example) AND has attacked you or your pet.

The county cannot help with wildlife nuisance problems like skunks under your porch or opossums raiding your pet’s food; or reports of wildlife being loose or simply roaming.

The best county contacts for overall services, resources and referrals are:

San Diego Humane Society’s Project Wildlife

Intake: 5433 Gaines St., San Diego, CA 92110 | 619-299-7012, sdhumane.org

Serves San Diego County with rescue, rehabilitation and return of wildlife.

Wildlife Assistance

858-278-2222, wildlifeassist.org Or 858-694-2518 for the County Trapper

Others of use to residents of Borrego are:

Bat World Sanctuary

940-325-3404, batrescue.org

All Wild Animal Control & Rescue

858-229-7280

Hummingbird Rescue Center

775 Fig Ave., Chula Vista, CA 91910 | 619-420-5156, hummingbirdrescuecenter.org

Dead Bird Reporting

San Diego County Department of Environmental Health

888-551-4636

California Department of Fish & Game

3883 Ruffin Road, San Diego, CA 92123 | 888-334-2258, wildlife.ca.gov/regions/5

Information on hunting, fishing and the taking or keeping of wild animals

San Diego Herpetology Society

619-760-0578, sdherpsociety.org

To get a dead animal removed: The county does not pick up dead animals on public or private property. For Borrego residents, to request the removal of dead animals from County properties, call: our contractor’s 24-hour phone 760-539-0012.

County Roads

To report a dead animal on County roads, call our contractor at 760-539-0012. Countywide - Private Property only for a fee

To request dead animal removal 24/7 from a private property, call 619-390-8204. There will be a fee. CalTrans District 11, San Diego & Imperial Counties State Highways call 619-688-6670 or 619-688-6699.