De Anza Country Club Burned

Just after 1 a.m. October 30, crews arrived to the scene of a fire at De Anza Country Club in Borrego Springs.

As crews arrived, about 75% of the building had been involved in heavy fire. Crews were able to contain the fire quick enough to prevent it from spreading to the nearby homes and other structures. Nearly 60 firefighters were at the scene at about 4:40 a.m.

The clubhouse and restaurant were the areas affected by the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause and origin of the fire, and the estimated cost of damage is under investigation.

Update: As of 7 a.m., the smoke and smell from the fire continues to linger into Borrego Springs.