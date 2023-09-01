July 29, 1957 – Aug. 24, 2023

Kayle Amen passed into eternity to his Heavenly Father on August 24, 2023. Kayle was born to Clarence and Isabell Amen on July 29, 1957 in Sterling, Colorado. He bravely battled an accidental injury that ended his life at age 66. Celebration of Life services will be held on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Arriba Congregational Church at 220 Curtis St., Arriba, Colorado, and Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Tennant Funeral Home 330 S. 2nd St, Sterling, Colorado at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Paula Albrandt officiating.

Kayle was attached to his dad's hip when he was about three years old. He rode the tractors with his dad, Clarence, on the Atwood farm, worked in the shop with him and learned about mechanical things. As a kid, he tore apart many things to see how they worked. Fortunately, he learned how to put things back together as an older child and adult. There wasn't much he couldn't fix and he usually just did it to help people he cared about. He liked a challenge and he enjoyed blessing people.

He was a graduate of Merino High School where he participated in football and wrestling. He studied Auto Body at NJC in Sterling.

Kayle helped on the family farm and auto repair shop for a few years. He was a mechanic, then bus mechanic for many years for Merino Schools and Borrego Springs Unified School District in California. After his second set of hip replacements, and a battle with MRSA, he went back to work. A few years later, he retired and returned to Colorado where he had been residing in Arriba for the past six years. There he worked as the maintenance man for the Leisure Pines Apartments. He has served on the Arriba town board for about three years.

Woodworking became a favorite hobby of his, especially in his big new shop, working with his best buddy, Harvey Dumcum. Kayle also enjoyed cooking and baking, working jigsaw puzzles with his family, and attending auctions with Harvey. He shall be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Isabell and Clarence Amen and his sister and her husband: Carol and Abe Kreider.

He is survived by his sisters: Dale Ann Amen; Paula (Darrell) Albrandt; and Brenda (Ken) Lauer. Nieces and Nephews: Staci (Vincent) Liang; Erik (Laura) County; Annie (Max) Nicely; Natasha Kreider; Lance (Antonia) Albrandt; Evan (Sarah) Albrandt and several great nieces and nephews.

Those who wish may contribute a memorial in Kayle's honor to: Arriba Congregational Church, Zion Congregational Church or New Beginnings Church c/o Tennant Funeral Home P.O. Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.