Julian Star Party

Head on over to Julian and enjoy an amazing night stargazing on Saturday Sept. 16, starting at 8 a.m. at Desert View Park/Inspiration Point (423 Inspiration Point Road, Julian, two miles south of Julian, right off Hwy. 79). All are invited and it is completely free. Bring your binos and a comfortable chair, and get more acquainted with the constellations of late summer and early fall, as well as the crescent moon Saturn and the Milky Way. For more information, call 619-354-9258, or email juliandarkskynetwork@gmail.com.