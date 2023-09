Don’t miss the 26th anniversary of the Julian Grap Stomp Festa, continuing the old-world tradition of kicking off your shoes, rolling up your pant leg and letting tons of blessed grapes squish beneath your feet. Event is Saturday, Sept. 2 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Menghini Winery, 1150 Julian Orchards Drive. Feel free to bring your own lawn chairs. Purchase your ticket at https://www.visitjulian.com/purchase-julian-items/#!form/Shopping.