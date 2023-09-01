RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Are You in the Book?

 

Last updated 9/14/2023 at 12:25pm



We are the most concise listing of local and backcountry services and all our friends! Get the book and get IN the book today. Soroptimist of Borrego Springs wants you to check on YOUR listing in the local Blue Book phone directory. Are you there? Is the listing right? Do you need a business listing, too?Have you dropped your landline for a cell number? LIST IT!

NAME, PHONE NUMBER, P.O. BOX (if listed)

***** Listings in the white and yellow pages are always FREE!!!!

E-mail your additions, changes or needed deletion information to: Arlene Oakes – oakesj.a2@gmail.com Or text to: 775-901-2455.

The 2024 directory will be available at Borrego Days in October. Consult your Directory!

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-0777 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2023 Borrego Sun, Inc.

