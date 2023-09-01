Chamber Welcomes Everyone

The Chamber reopened on September 5 and is already busy with visitors and phone calls about anything and everything. One subject in particular is Borrego Days. Yes it’s happening, and yes it’s going to be a great time. Flyers are getting posted and listings are already in event calendars across SoCal. For more info on Borrego Days visit borregodays.com.

Another aspect is the media side of the festival and the economic impact Borrego Days has on Borrego Springs. It is my job as Executive Director to spread the word, and do it correctly with the most value on the dollar. Borrego Days 57 has been promoted in Westways Magazine, Food and Travel Magazine, the Borrego Sun and coming up in numerous media outlets online and in print from San Diego and Orange County, to Imperial Valley and the Coachella Valley. Because of this coverage we are also receiving applications from many new festival vendors who are also interested in the Chamber Certified Farmers Market, funny how this all snowballs. With that said, get your vendor applications in before the September 30 deadline. Thank you.

The Chamber is also looking for volunteers for Borrego Days 57. If you’d like to be on the list please call or email the Chamber. Our volunteer coordinator Joy McBride will start calling those on the list in mid-September to see what areas you are interested in. It’s fun to be part of the action. For those interested in sponsorships, the form is available at the Chamber or online at borregodays.com. We are also happy to email or mail you one!

To sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, simply send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest. Para el correo semanal de la Cámara, envíenos un mensaje a visitborrego@gmail.com con la palabra “español” en el título.

Françoise Rhodes,

Executive Director

– Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce & Welcome Center

760-767-5555

visitborrego@gmail.com

borregospringschamber.com

#embraceborrego