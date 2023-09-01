Chamber Scholarships Awarded

September is here and full steam ahead for Borrego Days 57. Our entertainment is lined up and vendor applications are coming in, it’s going to be another exciting weekend.

Congratulations are in order as we announce the recipients of the first ever Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Education Assistance Program Scholarships. Congratulations to Jennifer Sencion and Anna Lucia LoPresto who were each awarded scholarships in the amount of $2,500. This program is now a new BSCC annual tradition.

New Member Alert! Let’s welcome Tree Fairy, a new business member that specializes in tree services such as tree trimming and removal, and property clean up by a certified arborist that is licensed and insured. For more info, call 760-535-9216.

The Chamber reopens on September 5 and is ready to welcome visitors. During August, we’ve received many calls regarding future visits to our area, all calls were returned and questions answered as the season is gearing up.

Please note that we are looking for volunteers for Borrego Days 57. If you’d like to be on the list, please call or email the Chamber. Our volunteer coordinator Joy McBride will start calling those on the list in mid-September to see what areas you are interested in. It’s fun to be part of the action. For those interested in sponsorships, the form is available at the Chamber or online at borregodays.com. We are also happy to email or mail you one!

To sign up for the free Chamber Weekly eblast sent every Wednesday and available for everyone, simply send an email to visitborrego@gmail.com with the word eblast in the subject line, we’ll do the rest. ***The Chamber Weekly will go on hiatus for a few weeks in August.

Para el correo semanal de la Cámara, envíenos un mensaje a visitborrego@gmail.com con la palabra “español” en el título.

