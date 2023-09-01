Two October Art Exhibits Celebrate the Natural World

The Borrego Art Institute kicks off the 2023 – 24 gallery season Oct. 7 with The Art of Flora, Fauna and Earth’s Elements, showcasing our world’s astonishing plants, animals and elements. New and returning regional artists will present their work in a variety of mediums in the main gallery.

In the north gallery, Heat Echoes: Infrared Landscapes and Other Works by photographer Jerry Berkstresser will feature scenes from the Eastern Sierra and the Sonoran and Mojave deserts. This exhibit includes traditional black and white and infrared photography.

Without the distraction of color, Berkstresser urges the viewer to focus on other aspects – shapes, patterns and the overall composition of the photograph. Infrared photography takes it a step further. Beyond the color red, the infrared spectrum extends outside the range of human perception. Heat Echoes opens a window into that spectrum.

The opening reception is Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The shows run October 7 – 29.

For more information, contact Kay Levie at (760) 767-5152 or gallery@borregoartinstitute.org.