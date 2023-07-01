Borrego Sun News

Due to a labor shortage with the postage company and a recent switch in companies, many of of our subscribers have either not received their mailed papers or suffered a slight delay in receiving them. We apologize for the inconvenience. We have been working diligently with the company and things should now be sorted out with papers reaching mailboxes in a timely manner once again.

In other news, the Borrego Sun office is currently closed, and we are working remotely. The Borrego Sun issues are still scheduled to be put out in newsstands around Borrego Springs every two weeks.

To reach us, please email editorialsun@gmail.com and we will get back to you within 1 – 2 business days. Thank you for your patience!